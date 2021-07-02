South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 241,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 158,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$11.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.63.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

