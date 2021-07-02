Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 34.2% in June

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNOA remained flat at $$7.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

