Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SOQDQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

