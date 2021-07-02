Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

VGK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. 114,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

