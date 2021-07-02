Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 430 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.70. 9,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,291. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.