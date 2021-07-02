SoMee.Social Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $973.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 91,191,447 coins and its circulating supply is 91,176,258 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

