Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

SCGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

