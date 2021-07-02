Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $10,165,856.76 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNOW opened at $236.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion and a PE ratio of -62.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 198.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Snowflake by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

