Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $544,135.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00127809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00167992 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,211.61 or 1.00306701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.