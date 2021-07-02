SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 203.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,260 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.