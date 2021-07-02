SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 83.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 267.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 147.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.