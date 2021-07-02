Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

SWKS traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,333. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

