Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKX opened at $50.85 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

