Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 177,689 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 96.10% and a negative net margin of 211.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Sino-Global Shipping America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

