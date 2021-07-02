SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

Shares of SSNT stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

