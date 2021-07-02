SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Truist Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

