Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 145,065 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

