Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading Up 0.2%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LWSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

