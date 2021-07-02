Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 117.7% in June

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.