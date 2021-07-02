Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMEGF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.21. 25,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

