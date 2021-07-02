Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,526 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,887. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

