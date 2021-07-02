Short Interest in Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Declines By 40.0%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS VIDE opened at $1.37 on Friday. Video Display has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter. Video Display had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, Training and Display Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

