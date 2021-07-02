Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Decreases By 31.0%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UTStarcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in UTStarcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in UTStarcom by 444.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTSI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,047. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

