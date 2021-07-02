Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Increases By 58.9%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

