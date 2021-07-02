Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Increases By 58.9%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
