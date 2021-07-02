Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Drops By 51.7%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TRKNY stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

