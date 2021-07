Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Drops By 51.7%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TRKNY stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

