Short Interest in The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) Decreases By 54.9%

The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of KLOC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,957. The Kushner-Locke has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About The Kushner-Locke

The Kushner-Locke Company develops, produces, finances, and distributes feature films and television programming. Its library includes approximately 250 titles with 1,000 hours of film and television programming. The company distributes its films and television programming in various media worldwide.

