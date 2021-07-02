Short Interest in The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) Decreases By 54.9%

The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of KLOC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,957. The Kushner-Locke has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About The Kushner-Locke
See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for The Kushner-Locke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kushner-Locke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.