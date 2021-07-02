Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Rises By 118.6%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SZC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 7,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,885. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth $666,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

