Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Drops By 50.1%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,621. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

