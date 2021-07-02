Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Drops By 36.0%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Prysmian stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Prysmian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

