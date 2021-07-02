Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Grows By 138.1%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

