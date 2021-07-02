Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Increases By 134.5%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDVN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. nDivision has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86.

Get nDivision alerts:

nDivision Company Profile

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.