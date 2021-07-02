Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Expands By 221.1%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of NTZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,170. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

