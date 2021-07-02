Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Rises By 77.8%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LKCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 8,760,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67. Luokung Technology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKCO. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 528,324 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 191,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

