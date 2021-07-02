Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Declines By 39.4%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining stock remained flat at $$2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

