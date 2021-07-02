Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Decreases By 60.5%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

HTHIY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

