Short Interest in Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Grows By 200.0%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

HINOY stock remained flat at $$86.65 during trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26. Hino Motors has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $103.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.