Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 53.7%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HLDCY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 23,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.