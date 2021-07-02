Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Decreases By 36.3%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $52.45. 3,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,251. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $404,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $434,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.