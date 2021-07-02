Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Decreases By 57.1%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Greystone Logistics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 2,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.