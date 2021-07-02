Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rises By 98.5%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.54. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
