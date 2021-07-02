Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rises By 98.5%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.54. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

