Short Interest in GlyEco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Declines By 50.0%

GlyEco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLYE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GLYE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. GlyEco has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Get GlyEco alerts:

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. It develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GlyEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlyEco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.