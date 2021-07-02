Short Interest in GlyEco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Declines By 50.0%

GlyEco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLYE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS GLYE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. GlyEco has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About GlyEco
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for GlyEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlyEco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.