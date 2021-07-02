Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Decreases By 55.6%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 4,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

