Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declines By 55.3%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,807. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 94,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

