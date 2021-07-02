Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Decreases By 36.6%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.2 days.

Shares of EDDRF remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47. eDreams ODIGEO has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Separately, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

