Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Expands By 47.5%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

