Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Decreases By 53.0%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.2 days.

CTRRF remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

