Short Interest in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Grows By 64.1%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 655,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

