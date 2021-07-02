Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Rises By 133.3%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNAF stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

