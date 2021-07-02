Short Interest in Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) Decreases By 29.4%

Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CPAI remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. Champion Pain Care has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Champion Pain Care Company Profile
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Pain Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Pain Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.