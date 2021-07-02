Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Rises By 114.3%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BWAGF remained flat at $$55.59 during trading hours on Friday. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.